Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 314,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

AUY stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

