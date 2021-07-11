Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $171.52 million for the quarter.

CANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CANG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. 362,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,066. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cango has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $731.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.