Cardano 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $905.94 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion and $905.94 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00003960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00060837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00036210 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00265013 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00037586 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

