Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.17% of Carlisle Companies worth $14,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $194.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.56 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

