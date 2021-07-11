Carry Price Reaches $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Carry has a market cap of $68.49 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00032706 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00033346 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,492,876 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

