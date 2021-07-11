Casper (CSPR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.67 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $76.18 million and $9.67 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0950 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00117921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00160933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,315.56 or 0.99782982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.47 or 0.00958023 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,207,483,930 coins and its circulating supply is 802,216,472 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

