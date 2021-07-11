Casper Hits Market Capitalization of $69.67 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $69.67 million and $5.16 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00045716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00118184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00161890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,778.07 or 1.00118012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.98 or 0.00966197 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,206,273,685 coins and its circulating supply is 802,006,639 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

