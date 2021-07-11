Caspian (CSP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,051.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $3,051.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00053942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.97 or 0.00902356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

