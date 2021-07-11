Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 525,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 107,286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.