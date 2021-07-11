Castweet (CTT) Price Up 16.7% This Week

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Castweet has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Castweet has a total market cap of $213,957.46 and approximately $12,973.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.81 or 0.00546607 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000129 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00172995 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

