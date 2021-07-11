Cat Token (CAT) Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Cat Token has a total market cap of $758,198.84 and $161,407.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cat Token has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.36 or 0.00393619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.