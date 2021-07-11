Cat Token (CAT) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $658,672.20 and approximately $135,099.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cat Token has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.00398422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.