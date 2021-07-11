Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,287,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658,318 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 6.04% of Catalent worth $1,083,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Catalent by 2,508.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Catalent stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.58.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

