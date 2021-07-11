Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $45,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.30.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.42. 3,163,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,830,651. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

