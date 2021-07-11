Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Holdings Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Cavco Industries worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its position in Cavco Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $216.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.12. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.88 and a twelve month high of $242.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.