CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $341.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 16.4% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $341,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after buying an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,243,000 after buying an additional 44,585 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.36. The company had a trading volume of 436,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $163.22 and a 1-year high of $239.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

