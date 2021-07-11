CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 34,826 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,467,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 9.3% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $192,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.51. 2,232,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.32 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

