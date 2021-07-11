CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

NYSE CBRE opened at $85.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

