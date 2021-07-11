Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Stock Position Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.26% of Celestica worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Celestica by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 228,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 93,606 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Celestica by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 669,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,320 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Celestica by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 88,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,702,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

CLS stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

