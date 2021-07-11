Celo Dollar Hits 1-Day Volume of $418,815.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $51.58 million and $418,815.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00053889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.42 or 0.00892184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

CUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 51,479,661 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

