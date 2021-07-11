Centaur Market Cap Reaches $3.35 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $1.03 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00053689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.00922915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.