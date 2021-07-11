Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

