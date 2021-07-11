CHADS VC Price Tops $0.0396 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. CHADS VC has a market cap of $1.91 million and $1,511.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00053575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.99 or 0.00892587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005411 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,399,574 coins and its circulating supply is 48,170,643 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

