ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of ChampionX worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,624 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,971,000 after acquiring an additional 327,272 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.86 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.