Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $31,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,230 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.50.

CRL traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.89. 223,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.57 and a 52 week high of $384.92.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

