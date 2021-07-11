CheesecakeSwap Token Market Cap Tops $378,635.57 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $378,635.57 and approximately $7,498.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00116084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00160849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,266.16 or 1.00023684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.85 or 0.00945313 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.