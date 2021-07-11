Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,257 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chevron were worth $42,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.74.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.