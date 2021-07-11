Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.69. Church & Dwight posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Shares of CHD opened at $86.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.11. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,437 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,273,000 after purchasing an additional 78,659 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.