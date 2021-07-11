Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.73. Church & Dwight posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

NYSE CHD opened at $86.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

