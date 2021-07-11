Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) & Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Financial Survey

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Teradata has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Churchill Capital Corp II has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

93.4% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Churchill Capital Corp II shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Teradata and Churchill Capital Corp II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 2 3 5 0 2.30 Churchill Capital Corp II 0 0 2 0 3.00

Teradata currently has a consensus target price of $38.63, suggesting a potential downside of 21.83%. Churchill Capital Corp II has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.40%. Given Churchill Capital Corp II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Churchill Capital Corp II is more favorable than Teradata.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teradata and Churchill Capital Corp II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.84 billion 2.95 $129.00 million $0.60 82.35 Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A -$72.46 million N/A N/A

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Churchill Capital Corp II.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and Churchill Capital Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 0.74% 29.91% 5.37% Churchill Capital Corp II N/A -437.88% -3.13%

Summary

Teradata beats Churchill Capital Corp II on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform. Its business consulting services include consulting services for organizations to establish an analytic vision, identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, enable an analytical ecosystem architecture, and ensure their analytical infrastructure delivers value, as well as support and maintenance services. The company serves various industries comprising financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation. It operates in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and the Asia Pacific and Japan. The company primarily sells and markets its solutions and services through a direct sales force. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

