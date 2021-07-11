Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cimarex Energy worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,985,000 after purchasing an additional 268,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after purchasing an additional 262,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,850,000 after purchasing an additional 221,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEC. Piper Sandler lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $74.14 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $74.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

