Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to post earnings per share of $2.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the highest is $2.41. Cintas posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cintas.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cintas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Cintas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Cintas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $388.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.91. Cintas has a 52 week low of $261.65 and a 52 week high of $390.25. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

