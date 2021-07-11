Cipher (CPR) Market Cap Reaches $151,036.93

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Cipher has a market cap of $151,036.93 and $90,918.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cipher has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

