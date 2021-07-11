Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index Initiates Coverage on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE SYF traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $48.73. 4,617,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,213 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.