Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index Upgrades Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Buy

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $7.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.40. 2,699,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.46. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 62.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 577,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,824,000 after buying an additional 58,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.