Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,247 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.81.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

