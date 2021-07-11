Citigroup Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,739 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.94% of Jiya Acquisition worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jiya Acquisition by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $894,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,150,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYAC opened at $9.81 on Friday. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

