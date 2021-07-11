Citigroup Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIN. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 210.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIN. Truist raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.08.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.