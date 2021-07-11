Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 374,670 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,670 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $35,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 1,210.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Infosys by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. 4,808,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,597. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

