Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 840,468 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 702.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,468 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $36,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,441,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,947. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

