Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,731,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,510.37. The company had a trading volume of 931,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,386.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,545.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.