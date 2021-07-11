Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,015 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $31,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,173,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.