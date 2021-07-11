Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,755 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $32,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after purchasing an additional 467,284 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baidu by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $5.48 on Friday, hitting $181.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,651,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,550. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

