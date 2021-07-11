Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $29.83 Million Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139,391 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of M.D.C. worth $29,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

M.D.C. stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.29. 378,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.