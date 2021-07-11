Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $35.41 Million Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,778 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of CRH worth $35,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

CRH stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.44. 344,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

