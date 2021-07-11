Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $39.42 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after acquiring an additional 964,421 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.86.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $190.27. 3,109,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,691. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.84. The company has a market cap of $175.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

