Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $59.01 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,132 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $59,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,948,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,132. The firm has a market cap of $335.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

