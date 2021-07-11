Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,432 shares during the period. nVent Electric comprises 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of nVent Electric worth $63,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 764,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 277,695 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.01. 919,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,341. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

