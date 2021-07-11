Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $37.30 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,627 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after acquiring an additional 823,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.68.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $12.82 on Friday, hitting $371.76. 2,641,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,306. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.88. The company has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

