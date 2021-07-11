Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 277,055 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,055 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Ternium worth $36,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $53,529,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 70.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after acquiring an additional 965,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 466.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 449,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ternium by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 303,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TX traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. 805,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,631. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TX. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.